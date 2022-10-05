5x-vaccinated CDC chief gets COVID again after Paxlovid treatment

Following the pattern of President Biden and his coronavirus adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, "fully vaccinated" CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky experienced a "rebound" of COVID-19 after completing a round of Pfizer's antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

The CDC said Monday that Walensky tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and eventually tested negative after taking Paxlovid, which is under emergency use authorization. On Sunday, however, she "began to develop mild symptoms and has again tested positive."

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, she is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually," the agency said.

Walensky, after receiving four doses of the original Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 21, about one month after receiving the new bivalent booster designed to target the omicron variants.

Last Tuesday, President Biden– who was infected with COVID-19 in July after receiving four shots and promising the vaccine would prevent infection – on Tuesday urged all Americans to get the new booster, claiming it's "incredibly effective."

However, a preprint study released Oct. 24 by a prominent Columbia University virologist found that the new booster produces fewer antibodies than the original vaccine.

'Risky business'

In May, the CDC issued a formal warning that a course of Paxlovid could produce a rebound of COVID-19. One month later, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he experienced a rebound of COVID symptoms after he was treated with the drug.

Biden also experienced a Paxlovid rebound after testing negative. As he was recovering, the FDA sent a letter on Aug. 5 to Pfizer questioning the company's protocol for the drug and asking for a study to be completed by September 2023.

When the rebound issue surfaced in the spring, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told Bloomberg that patients should take another course of the treatment, "like you do with antibiotics." But the FDA's infectious disease director, Dr. John Farley, reacted, saying there is "no evidence of benefit at this time for a longer course of treatment or repeating a treatment course of Paxlovid in patients with recurrent COVID-19 symptoms."

Bourla, the Pfizer chief, also tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving four doses of his company's vaccine. When the shots were rolled out, he promised they would be 100% effective in preventing infection.

In July, virology researchers at Austria's Medical University of Innsbruck published an analysis of the Pfizer trial in which they found little difference in the number of hospitalizations or deaths between placebo and Paxlovid recipients.

Further, they found the drug could accelerate mutations in SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Johns Hopkins medical professor Marty Makary said the study clearly showed that Paxlovid "overuse in low-risk people can breed resistance and spawn new virus mutations," calling it "risky business."

The FDA, nevertheless, has authorized state-licensed pharmacists to circumvent doctors by directly prescribing it.

Philadelphia cardiologist Dr. Anish Koka wrote in his newsletter in July that seven months after its approval, "Apparently, someone in government decided that there wasn't enough Paxlovid being prescribed."

The physician said he has "struggled with quite a few Paxlovid requests recently," mostly from "young vaccinated patients." The patients, he said, feel pressured to take the treatment, and they "just want some reassurance from a professional that it's OK to not take a drug."

Koka said he received a "panicked call" from an emergency room when a vaccinated and boosted elderly patient developed fevers and chills after completing a round of Paxlovid he had prescribed.

The doctor now regrets that he was exposing his patient "to the adverse events of a drug with little to no benefit," when "doing nothing" seems to work better "the vast majority of the time."

