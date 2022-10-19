Abortion 'bans' save only some unborn children

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected]

I have noticed that there is a gaping inconsistency in the logic presented in the pro-life/anti-abortion bills, and I believe it's crucial that Christian people consider and address this inconsistency.

Every abortion-ban bill I have heard of has included an exception for rape and incest, and only takes effect after a period of time the baby has been alive, even up to 15 weeks (nearly four months). Most of the conservative politicians and news commentators seem anxious to ensure the public understands that they hold this position. However, if because of its personhood created in the image of God, it is truly wrong to kill a baby before it is born, that standard cannot change because of the circumstances surrounding that person's origin or because it has been alive for a shorter period of time than someone else. The eagerness shown in this exception to pacify people who believe they have the right to kill innocent babies leads to a position of half obedience to God, which is no obedience at all.

"I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot; I wish that you were cold or hot. So because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will vomit you out of My mouth." (Revelations 3:15-16)

Christine Mueller

Cleanest 'refugees' we've ever seen

I'm curious as to why these folks, illegal aliens, can "walk" over a thousand miles,and arrive here looking fresh, clean and healthy. I mean, they supposedly have to sleep on the road, forage for food, and fight off bandits at every step of the way. As we know, the coyotes don't give a fat bunny's bottom about their cash cows, so obviously they aren't providing these services. Just who here is facilitating these "caravans" of "destitute refugees"?

We've all seen the pictures of real refugees fleeing the Germans, Japanese and North Koreans, and they did not look as good, or travel so light; even our infantry travels heavier than these folks! Just sayin'.

George

ALL have sinned

Yes, Christians should observe the holy day of Yom Kippur; after all, it can be argued that Christians, like non-believers, do sin every day. I challenge you, myself or any flesh-and-blood person to claim they committed no sins on any given day.

We can call Yom Kippur the day for a Judeo-Christian reflection and gratitude on the forgiveness Jesus has bestowed on those who have confessed, repented of sins and pleaded for Him to forgive them, and prayers of request to Almighty God to reveal any sins unacknowledged on that day. For that matter, it can be argued that there should be a daily form of Yom Kippur confession/repentance practiced by every born-again believer.

Jacob

A breath of fresh air

[To Joseph Farah:] Your column on the Day of Atonement is a breath of fresh air to me. I have researched the Bible with my son, who is an ordained minister with the Church of Christ. We found the exact information that you wrote in this article. It makes me feel good to know that there are others who know the truth about the history of the Bible. Thank you for this article.

Pietre

'Private property' is not a thing

There has not been "private property" in the U.S. for a long time! As long as one fee of any kind, like property taxes, or inspections or any kind are attached to property, private property is no more – it is then controlled by the state! I laugh when I hear we have to protect property rights. What a joke!

Dan

