Alito's warning: Supreme leak made justices 'targets for assassination'

'It gave people a rational reason to think' they could save Roe 'by killing one of us'

WND News Services
Published October 26, 2022 at 11:13am
By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said the leaking of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in endangered the lives of those who were expected to overturn Roe v. Wade, making them targets for assassination.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade June 24 in a 6-3 decision, but their preliminary decision was leaked to Politico May 2. Alito, who wrote the Dobbs decision, said the leak made him and other conservative justices targets for assassination attempts in a Tuesday interview with The Heritage Foundation.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito

“The leak also made those of us who were thought to be in the majority in support of overruling Roe and Casey targets for assassination because it gave people a rational reason to think they could prevent that from happening by killing one of us. We know that a man has been charged with attempting to kill Justice Kavanaugh,” Alito said.

A man was charged with attempted murder after he was arrested in Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s neighborhood with weapons and tactical gear and confessed to an assassination plan June 4. Between the leak and the final decision, pro-abortion activists also surrounded the homes of justices in frequent protests which legal experts say violated federal law by attempting to intimidate them into making a different decision.

“[The leak] was a grave betrayal of trust by someone,” he said. “It was a shock because nothing like that had happened in the past. Certainly it changed the atmosphere at the court for the remainder of last term.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







