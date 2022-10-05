A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Americans should prepare for gas prices to keep rising, analysts warn

OPEC 'threw a bucket of cold water' on idea of lower gas prices

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 5, 2022 at 4:29pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX BUSINESS) – American consumers should expect gasoline prices to keep surging as a result of various domestic and global factors, according to energy analysts who spoke with FOX Business.

Major petroleum refinery snags and policies disincentivizing more fossil fuel production or nationwide refinery capacity have contributed to the price uptick, the analysts said. In addition, the powerful Middle East oil cartel the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia are expected to announce a massive production cut of up to 1-2 million barrels per day on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

"What OPEC might do very much could dictate where we go by the end of the year," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told FOX Business in an interview.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State lawmakers promising 'repercussions' for surgeons doing mutilations on children
Elon Musk draws criticism from Zelensky after Peace Plan Twitter poll
DHS released record number of illegal migrants with tracking devices, phones
Swiss company offers fortified luxury bunkers for the apocalypse
Americans should prepare for gas prices to keep rising, analysts warn
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×