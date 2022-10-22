Americans trust government more than church to make 'meaningful change'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Americans are twice as likely to say the government is responsible for creating “meaningful change” in the nation than they are to say the same about the church, according to a new Barna survey.

The poll, released this week, found that 52 percent of U.S. adults believe the national government is “responsible for creating meaningful change,” while only 26 percent answered that way about religious organizations and 25 percent about Christian churches. Respondents could list multiple answers.

The state government (51 percent) and local government (46 percent) had similar support as the national government.

