FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Americans trust government more than church to make 'meaningful change'

But would trust pastor for guidance when dealing with personal issues

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 22, 2022 at 1:13pm
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Americans are twice as likely to say the government is responsible for creating “meaningful change” in the nation than they are to say the same about the church, according to a new Barna survey.

The poll, released this week, found that 52 percent of U.S. adults believe the national government is “responsible for creating meaningful change,” while only 26 percent answered that way about religious organizations and 25 percent about Christian churches. Respondents could list multiple answers.

The state government (51 percent) and local government (46 percent) had similar support as the national government.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







