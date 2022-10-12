A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Angela Lansbury, entrancing star of stage and screen, dead

'Created some of cinema's most memorable characters, inspiring generations of actors'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 11, 2022 at 9:07pm
Angela Lansbury (Publicity photo)

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) -- Angela Lansbury, the irrepressible three-time Oscar nominee and five-time Tony Award winner who solved 12 seasons’ worth of crimes as the novelist/amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher on CBS’ Murder, She Wrote, has died. She was 96.

Lansbury, who received an Emmy nomination for best actress in a drama series for each and every season of Murder, She Wrote — yet never won — died in her sleep at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, her family announced. She was five days shy of her birthday.

Lansbury went 0-for-18 in career Emmy noms but did get some love from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who gave her an honorary Oscar in 2013 for her career as “an entertainment icon who has created some of cinema’s most memorable characters, inspiring generations of actors.”

Read the full story ›

