U.S.GENDER BENDERS
Another women's sport sees trans athletes rise to top

Competitors are speaking out

WND News Services
Published October 2, 2022 at 5:44pm
Disc golf (Pixabay)

(DAILY WIRE) – Biologically male transgender athletes are rising to the top of women’s professional disc golf, causing some competitors to start speaking up.

Male-to-female trans athletes have been allowed to compete in several women’s sports, including girls’ track and field, women’s Olympic weight lifting, and female collegiate swimming, and they have had a big impact on those sports.

Trans disc golfers, like Natalie Ryan, Chloe Alice, and Kelly Jenkins, are eclipsing women in the sport, at least two biologically female players exclusively told Jonathan Kay at Quillette.

