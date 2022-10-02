Another women's sport sees trans athletes rise to top

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(DAILY WIRE) – Biologically male transgender athletes are rising to the top of women’s professional disc golf, causing some competitors to start speaking up.

Male-to-female trans athletes have been allowed to compete in several women’s sports, including girls’ track and field, women’s Olympic weight lifting, and female collegiate swimming, and they have had a big impact on those sports.

Trans disc golfers, like Natalie Ryan, Chloe Alice, and Kelly Jenkins, are eclipsing women in the sport, at least two biologically female players exclusively told Jonathan Kay at Quillette.

TRENDING: Never let a devastating natural disaster go to waste

Read the full story ›