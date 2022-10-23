A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Antisemites hang banner over L.A. freeway declaring Kanye 'right about the Jews'

'Jewish people have owned the Black voice'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 23, 2022 at 7:59pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Antisemites in Los Angeles, California, stated their support for recent tirades against Jews made by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, by hanging banners over a freeway in the city and declaring that “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

It appeared that the racist Goyim Defense League was behind the move, with members photographed performing Nazi salutes beside the banner.

Ye has recently repeated antisemitic outbursts across social media and in news interviews, including vowing to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” claiming that he is the target of a “Jewish underground media mafia,” and that “Jewish people have owned the Black voice.” He was locked out of several social media accounts as a result of his comments.

