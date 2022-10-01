A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

AOC: Abortion 'conscripts' parents to work 'against their will'

Reduces baby killing to economic issue

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 1, 2022 at 6:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Mic video screenshot)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Mic video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., argued Thursday that access to abortion should be treated as an economic issue because policies that force women to have children also force them to work so they can afford to raise those children, which she said was a form of economic conscription.

"Abortion is an economic issue," Ocasio-Cortez said in a House hearing called by Democrats to discuss restrictions on abortion.

"Forcing poor and working-class people to give birth against their will, against their consent, against their ability to provide for themselves or a child, is a profound economic issue and it’s certainly a way to keep a workforce basically conscripted to large-scale employers and to employers to work more against their will, to take second and third jobs against their desire and their own autonomy," she said.

TRENDING: Top suspect for probe into Nord Stream attack: Joe Biden

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







AOC: Abortion 'conscripts' parents to work 'against their will'
GOP Rep. Stefanik's name pushed as Trump's possible running mate
Republican Study Committee releases 'Family Policy Agenda'
What happens when a fact-checker gets it all wrong?
Leftists hope DeSantis' delivery of migrants to Martha's Vineyard will cost him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×