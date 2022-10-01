AOC: Abortion 'conscripts' parents to work 'against their will'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., argued Thursday that access to abortion should be treated as an economic issue because policies that force women to have children also force them to work so they can afford to raise those children, which she said was a form of economic conscription.

"Abortion is an economic issue," Ocasio-Cortez said in a House hearing called by Democrats to discuss restrictions on abortion.

"Forcing poor and working-class people to give birth against their will, against their consent, against their ability to provide for themselves or a child, is a profound economic issue and it’s certainly a way to keep a workforce basically conscripted to large-scale employers and to employers to work more against their will, to take second and third jobs against their desire and their own autonomy," she said.

TRENDING: Top suspect for probe into Nord Stream attack: Joe Biden

Read the full story ›