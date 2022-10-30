A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith World
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Archaeology institute with vision to share Bible discoveries opens new Jerusalem office

'We find it very much correlating with the history we all read'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2022 at 2:57pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Excavations in the City of David, south of the Old City of Jerusalem (Photo: The Armstrong Institute of Biblical Archaeology)

Excavations in the City of David, south of the Old City of Jerusalem (Photo: The Armstrong Institute of Biblical Archaeology)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(ALL ISRAEL) -- Understanding and learning lessons from the past is critical to understanding where human beings have been and where we are going, according to Brent Nagtegaal of the Armstrong Institute of Biblical Archaeology in Jerusalem.

The Institute, named after philanthropist and theologian Herbert W. Armstrong, focuses on sharing Israel's biblical archaeology and significant discoveries from excavations in Jerusalem in order to showcase them around the world. The new building opened on Sept. 4.

“The excavations are mainly focused on the biblical period,” Nagtegaal told Christian journalist Paul Calvert during a recent interview. “We're trying to give life to the Bible in a way that puts the actual physical artifacts, associates them with biblical history. And that's what we find in Jerusalem repeatedly. We find excavation that's done, in many ways, in a scientific manner that is separate from the biblical text. And yet we find it very much correlating with the history we all read in the Bible.”

TRENDING: These media giants all identified as Democrat propagandists

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pelosi-attack suspect a psychotic homeless addict estranged from his pedophile lover and their children
WATCH: Trembling hand of fire chief voicing grim death toll from Halloween stampede
Archaeology institute with vision to share Bible discoveries opens new Jerusalem office
'Explosive diarrhea': Airline flights haunted by bizarre groaning noises
Musk orders layoffs ahead of 'significant' payout for Twitter employees: Report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×