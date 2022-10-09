A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Archbishop of Canterbury concerned by possible relocation of U.K. embassy to Jerusalem

'He is in touch with Christian leaders'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2022 at 5:15pm
(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has expressed concerns about the impact of any move to transfer the UK’s embassy to Jerusalem in advance of a peace deal with the Palestinians.

In a statement to the Britain-based Jewish News on Friday, a spokesperson for the Archbishop said, “The Archbishop is concerned about the potential impact of moving the British Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before a negotiated settlement between Palestinians and Israelis has been reached. He is in touch with Christian leaders in the Holy Land and continues to pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”

Truss told Prime Minister Yair Lapid during a recent meeting that she is reviewing moving the British embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

