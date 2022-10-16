A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Army injustice: Thousands of soldiers, veterans slapped with misleading criminal record

Say Army investigation has ruined their careers despite never charged with wrongdoing

Published October 16, 2022 at 3:41pm
(FOX NEWS) – A decade after the Army ended a recruiting program embroiled in accusations of fraud and mismanagement, more than 2,400 soldiers who were never charged with wrongdoing are likely shackled by a misleading flag on their criminal records.

"We are branded as criminals," Army Capt. Gilberto De Leon told Fox News. "There was times where I broke down on my knees … My career ruined, about to lose my pension. How am I gonna support my family of eight?"

Soldiers and veterans say they’ve lost jobs, been denied bank loans or weapons permits, and suffered other consequences because of an obscure Army process that treats anyone who is merely investigated for wrongdoing as guilty.

Read the full story ›

