Artist at center of Supreme fight 'rocked' by law making her cater to same-sex weddings

Justices will hear oral arguments in landmark First Amendment case Dec. 5

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 18, 2022 at 6:37pm
(Photo by Marius Muresan on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- The Denver-based graphic designer who now finds herself in the middle of a Supreme Court battle says she was shocked when she first learned that a Colorado state law required her to design websites for same-sex couples against her Christian faith.

"When I decided I wanted to create for weddings, that was a natural thing for me," Lorie Smith, owner of the website design company 303 Creative, told Fox News Digital in an interview. "My mom's business was in the wedding industry. So that was not a new concept. I've always loved weddings, starting back with my own wedding.

"So here I am working hard starting, you know, my business and wanting to get into creating for weddings, only to learn that the way that I want to design and create is not allowable.

