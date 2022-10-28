Attack on Paul Pelosi raises questions about protective detail

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Things turned bizarre early Friday in San Francisco when an assailant allegedly broke into the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and hit him with a hammer while screaming, "Where's Nancy?"

Authoritise report Paul Pelosi was being treated in a hospital and was expected to recover, and the suspect was identified as David DePape, 42, of Berkeley.

The circumstances, as reported, revealed a list of oddities, including that, according to the Washington Examiner, San Francisco police chief William Scott suggested there was "some type of confrontation between the two men involving a hammer. But it was unclear who the hammer belonged to…"

Authorities said when the arrived at the home they saw Pelosi "and the suspect both holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it."

A motive wasn't revealed.

The report explained DePape's social media contained "conspiracy theories about the origins of the covid epidemic, about the validity of the 2020 election, and on the January 6th insurrection on Capitol Hill."

Fox News reported the suspect faces charges of attempted homicide, assault, elder abuse, burglary and others.

Police were summoned by a "wellbeing check" and found the two struggling over a hammer.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said. "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

Twitchy reported that the suspect was reported to be "a former Castro nudist protester. Things appear set to be bizarre for a while."

He also was identified as a "hemp jewelry maker."

A commentary by Tom Rogan, the national security writer at the Washington Examiner, pointed out that the situation raises some significant questions about the government's security operations.

"The speaker of the House of Representatives is the highest-ranking member of Congress and second in the presidential line of succession. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is thus provided a full-time Capitol Police protective detail. Commensurate with continuity of government plans, should both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris be incapacitated, Pelosi's security detail has advanced capabilities and liaises closely with the U.S. Secret Service."

He explained, "These protective measures go significantly beyond what other senior members of Congress receive. And all members of Congress saw their security boosted this summer following the January 2021 Capitol riot. So how on Earth did an assailant access Pelosi's San Francisco residence and beat her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer?"

He noted, "One possible answer is that Paul Pelosi directed the Capitol Police to leave the residence and deactivate its security systems. Living under 24-hour government protection can be grating, after all. This matters because the Capitol Police will have installed numerous perimeter and access control systems at Pelosi's residence. It's standard procedure for senior U.S. government officials under protection. Still, these security efforts are not supposed to stop simply because a protectee such as Speaker Pelosi is not in residence at any one time. A potential assailant might seek to use the absence of their prospective target to conduct reconnaissance for a future attack. They could even plant a delayed-use weapon, such as a bomb. Perimeter and access control systems are employed to detect entry and deny access to a location, and to provide warning so that security officers can respond to a possible threat. The bottom line is that if Paul Pelosi requested a suspension of security measures, the Capitol Police should have rejected that request."

Whatever happened to go wrong needs to be investigated, he said. Questions that need to be answered is what "protective systems were employed at the time of the attack — and if they were inactive, why? Were they malfunctioning and, if so, why weren't those malfunctions detected earlier? Second, why were no Capitol Police officers from the agency's San Francisco field office deployed for protective security patrols?"

Paul Pelosi made headlines just months ago when he was arrested for DUI in Napa Valley when he crashed his Porsche near one of the properties in their portfolio.

Leftists lost no time in blaming the GOP for the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Shaunna Thomas, of UltraViolet, said on behalf of the Women's Disinformation Defense Project that the attack "did not come out of nowhere."

She continued, "For years, Republicans have fed lies through right wing media outlets like Fox News demonizing Speaker Pelosi, lying about her political record, and positioning her as a threat to Republican voters and supporters."

She blamed "social media platforms" for allowing that agenda to metastasize online.

However, critics of that opinion said the idea of a nude protester, hemp jewelry maker and more didn't fit the profile of a conservative.

The Daily Caller noted that leftists and liberals were rushing to blame Republicans for the attack, "even there is no confirmed information about … the motivation for the attack."

Abdul El-Sayed, a Democrat, charged, "It's hard not to notice that the same Republicans who keep talking about crime *keep inciting people to violence.*"

We don't know why someone violently assaulted Paul Pelosi today. Yet. But it's hard not to notice that the same Republicans who keep talking about crime *keep inciting people to violence.* Their logic is self-perpetuating. More fear, more violence, more guns. Rinse & repeat. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 28, 2022

Commenter Tony Posnanski said, "I'm not going to jump to any conclusions but if I were a betting man, I would put a lot of money on Paul Pelosi's assailant owning a MAGA hat."

