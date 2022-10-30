A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Beg your 'Parton': Dolly announces major change in her career

Singer done with touring, wants to be 'closer to home' with her husband as they get older

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2022 at 5:47pm
Dolly Parton (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Dolly Parton is still cranking out the tunes but has no plans to do so on the big stage anymore.

In a new interview with Pollstar, Parton boldly claimed, "I do not think I will ever tour again," before adding, "I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then. Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."

At 76 years old, the country legend is still churning out new music but wants to enjoy a simpler life with her husband, Carl Thomas Dean.

