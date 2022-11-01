A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Bench-clearing brawl breaks out at women's sports event

All players involved given red cards by referee and get ejected from game

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 31, 2022 at 8:47pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Punches were thrown during the first round of the SEC women's soccer tournament between Ole Miss and LSU on Sunday.

At the 104th minute of the match with no one finding the back of the net yet, when the Tigers’ Maya Gordon was met at the ball by the Rebels’ Ramsey Davis on the far sideline.

While Gordon was trying to shield Davis from the ball, things got heated quickly and tempers spilled over into violence.

Read the full story ›

