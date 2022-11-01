WATCH: Bench-clearing brawl breaks out at women's sports event

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Punches were thrown during the first round of the SEC women's soccer tournament between Ole Miss and LSU on Sunday.

At the 104th minute of the match with no one finding the back of the net yet, when the Tigers’ Maya Gordon was met at the ball by the Rebels’ Ramsey Davis on the far sideline.

LSU - Ole Miss in womens soccer is now the most heated rivalry in the SEC pic.twitter.com/TNvg96ovDy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 31, 2022

While Gordon was trying to shield Davis from the ball, things got heated quickly and tempers spilled over into violence.

