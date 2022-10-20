Biden admin funding drag shows in Ecuador to 'promote diversity and inclusion'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Under President Biden, the Department of State is funding drag shows in Ecuador to the tune of $20,600. The grant was handed out to the Centro Ecuatoriano Norteamericano de Cuenca, also known as the Abraham Lincoln Cultural Center, as part of the United States' public diplomacy programs.

"It's telling that the U.S. State Department is using drag queens to do cultural transformation in other countries," author James Lindsay told The Post Millennial, "which is an act of political warfare, because they're doing the same thing on America's schoolchildren." Lindsay was hounded by leftists on Twitter for his critique of drag have been adopted so prominently by mainstream culture.

According to USAspending.org, the grant awarded to the cultural center in Cuenca, Ecuador took effect on September 30, and will end on August 31, 2023.

TRENDING: IRS makes highest deductible hike on record thanks to Biden's inflation

Read the full story ›