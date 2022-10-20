A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden admin funding drag shows in Ecuador to 'promote diversity and inclusion'

Paying for 'drag theater performances,' workshops, documentary

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2022 at 4:30pm
(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Under President Biden, the Department of State is funding drag shows in Ecuador to the tune of $20,600. The grant was handed out to the Centro Ecuatoriano Norteamericano de Cuenca, also known as the Abraham Lincoln Cultural Center, as part of the United States' public diplomacy programs.

"It's telling that the U.S. State Department is using drag queens to do cultural transformation in other countries," author James Lindsay told The Post Millennial, "which is an act of political warfare, because they're doing the same thing on America's schoolchildren." Lindsay was hounded by leftists on Twitter for his critique of drag have been adopted so prominently by mainstream culture.

According to USAspending.org, the grant awarded to the cultural center in Cuenca, Ecuador took effect on September 30, and will end on August 31, 2023.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





