Biden claims he 'signed a law' transferring student debts to taxpayers

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A few weeks back Joe Biden announced his unilateral executive action to transfer hundreds of billions of dollars, maybe even a trillion, in student debt from those who borrowed the money and spent it to taxpayers.

It's in court in a number of cases challenging his authority for that.

But he's now announced in a video interview that it's all right – he has "signed a law" to cancel student loan debt after he "got it passed by a vote or two."

TRENDING: Amazon: First they dropped Bibles, then they dropped books

BIDEN on his student loan debt bailout: "It's passed. I got it passed by a vote or two." What is he talking about? Congress never voted on it. pic.twitter.com/62Ov7znOfZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2022

A longer clip to show context:

Apart from him saying things that are completely wrong (he unconstitutionally *decreed* that you have to pay off other people's college loans, he didn't *pass* it), he looks very decrepit. https://t.co/IYqO0JDqzx — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 24, 2022

Do you want Kamala Harris to become president at this time? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (18 Votes)

Only he hasn't signed a law, or gotten it passed, because there was no congressional action. There was no law. The only action on the issue was his executive order.

A commentary at PJ Media on Biden's wild claim drew this response: "Presidentish Joe Biden's latest lie is so big that he'd have to be desperate or senile to tell it. Maybe together we can figure out which one Biden is – this time."

It continued:

I’m sure your memory goes as far back as late August of this year, when our nation’s alleged chief executive announced that, without consulting Congress, he would use “executive action” to spend about $400 billion providing “debt relief” on student loans of up to $20,000 “for the most vulnerable borrowers.” It was pretty straightforward. Autocratic, even. All those tax monies being spent without a word from Congress, despite that niggling little constitutional detail about all spending originating there. “It’s flagrantly illegal for the executive branch to create a … program by press release,” according to the Pacific Legal Foundation, which has filed suit against the White House’s one-man largess. Biden is a big backer of debt relief, having campaigned on it in 2020 and then delivering it — or at least trying to — just in time for the midterms. So why would he lie about it? Or has he forgotten? Or is it something worse?

In a commentary at Fox News by law professor and constitutional expert Jonathan Turley, he said, of Biden's bragging about signing a law after it was passed "by a vote or two."

"That boast is particularly embarrassing because the administration is in court claiming that he did not need to get congressional approval for the plan. It is likely to be raised by challengers in the next stage of litigation. It also may reflect a moment of actual clarity in his subconscious mind, a faint recognition of the constitutional principles that he once defended as a United States senator," Turley wrote.

"There are significant constitutional questions raised by Biden's half trillion dollar loan giveaway – an acknowledgment made by one of the courts ruling against challengers on standing grounds. The problem is finding someone with standing to allow courts to reach the merits of this unilateral executive action."

He noted the Constitution gives the "power of the purse" to Congress.

"The Biden administration is relying on a dubious argument that Congress allowed for such a massive loan forgiveness in passing the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act of 2003. As the acronym indicates, this short bill was designed for military personnel who often found themselves in arrears while serving abroad. It allows the Education Secretary to grant student loan relief during a war, military operation, or national emergency. But nothing in the barely five-page act supports a sweeping and unprecedented waiver of billions of dollars in loans owed to the government."

Further, WND previously reported that that HEROES law was written to be used only in times of emergency.

And Biden himself, confirmed that the COVID-19 national emergency is over.

"The pandemic is over," Biden said. "We're still doing a lot of work on it … but the pandemic is over."

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” President Biden tells 60 Minutes in an interview in Detroit. https://t.co/7SixTE3OMT pic.twitter.com/s5fyjRpYuX — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 19, 2022

The Daily Caller News Foundation said, "The act was designed to allow the executive branch “to act quickly should a situation arise that has not been considered,” according to the memo. Biden decided to forgive student loans roughly two-and-a-half years after the pandemic began in March 2020.

Analysts have confirmed that the ones most likely to gain a big benefit from Biden's actions are the wealth, those lawyers and doctors with significant levels of student debt. Further, Biden's plan stiffs those who already have paid their loans, creating a system of unequal treatment for Americans.

EDITOR'S NOTE: With what has been called the "Sovietization" of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don't have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime's all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration's ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump "is the most towering political figure in living memory" and the person "most fit to lead" today's America. It's all in "STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!