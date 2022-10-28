Biden says 'main driver of food prices' is packaged foods, urges people to buy cheaper raisin bran

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(BREITBART) – During an interview with Nexstar Washington Correspondent Reshad Hudson aired on Thursday’s edition of NewsNation’s “Rush Hour,” President Joe Biden stated that his administration is bringing food prices down and that “the main driver of food prices” isn’t the elevated price of things like beef or eggs, it’s in packaged goods, so you will “see people not buying Kellogg’s Raisin Bran, you’re going to see them buying other Raisin Bran, which is going to be a dollar cheaper.”

Biden said his message to people on grocery and gas prices is that “we’re getting them down. I told you I’d bring them down. We’re bringing it down. I come from a family where if gas prices went up or if food prices went up, what happened was there was a conversation at the kitchen table. And we’re doing a whole lot of other things to — and by the way, the food prices, the main driver of food prices is not the price of beef and eggs, etc. although, they’re up. It’s packaged goods, packaged goods. You’re going to see people not buying Kellogg’s Raisin Bran, you’re going to see them buying other Raisin Bran, which is going to be a dollar cheaper.”

