A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden says 'main driver of food prices' is packaged foods, urges people to buy cheaper raisin bran

Claims victory in bringing down grocery costs

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 28, 2022 at 4:43pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(BREITBART) – During an interview with Nexstar Washington Correspondent Reshad Hudson aired on Thursday’s edition of NewsNation’s “Rush Hour,” President Joe Biden stated that his administration is bringing food prices down and that “the main driver of food prices” isn’t the elevated price of things like beef or eggs, it’s in packaged goods, so you will “see people not buying Kellogg’s Raisin Bran, you’re going to see them buying other Raisin Bran, which is going to be a dollar cheaper.”

Biden said his message to people on grocery and gas prices is that “we’re getting them down. I told you I’d bring them down. We’re bringing it down. I come from a family where if gas prices went up or if food prices went up, what happened was there was a conversation at the kitchen table. And we’re doing a whole lot of other things to — and by the way, the food prices, the main driver of food prices is not the price of beef and eggs, etc. although, they’re up. It’s packaged goods, packaged goods. You’re going to see people not buying Kellogg’s Raisin Bran, you’re going to see them buying other Raisin Bran, which is going to be a dollar cheaper.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Russia's Putin says he won't use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Dem congressman says arming Ukraine is about protecting woke values
North Korea launches 2 more ballistic missiles before imminent nuclear weapons test
Xi Jinping's rise could be beginning of the end for Communist China
Energy execs say shuttered U.S. oil refineries won't restart
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×