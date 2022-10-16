A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden's 'creepy' remark to teen girl sets social media ablaze

'There are way too many videos like this'

Published October 16, 2022 at 4:46pm
Biden makes creepy remark to young woman (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – President Joe Biden drew criticism from conservatives on social media over a comment he made to a young teenager in California where he told her "no serious guys until you’re 30."

"Now a very important thing I told my daughters and granddaughters — no serious guys until you’re 30!" Biden said to an unknown young woman at an event in Irvine, California.

"Ok," the woman said as the president leaned in close. "I’ll keep that in mind."

