Biden's myriad pre-midterms deceptions

With midterm elections only days away, it is clear several of President Joe Biden's initiatives have attempted to deceive voters that the situation in America on various levels is not as bad as it obviously is. He promotes this with a policy of hoping to delay the truth from coming out until after Nov. 8.

With gas prices on the rise, Biden went to Saudi Arabia in July, hat in hand, to convince Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to increase oil production. The audacity of Biden doing so, especially after having called the country a "pariah" state during his presidential campaign, obviously did not earn him a warm welcome. While Biden defended his trip as an opportunity to "strengthen a strategic partnership," his real purpose was to beg for increased oil production to help bolster sagging support for Democrats prior to the midterm elections.

However, not only did the crown prince reject Biden's request, three months later he announced a massive cut to oil production for purely economic reasons caused by a demand downturn. Biden immediately requested the cut be delayed until after midterm elections, again receiving a negative response from the Saudis. Adding insult to injury, Saudi Arabia announced later it would increase its energy partnership with China – the world's biggest oil importer.

Realizing he had now been screwed twice by the Saudis and still unwilling to admit he was wrong to severely curtail domestic oil production, Biden took the only viable option left. Seeking to soften the impact of rising gas prices, he turned to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) – again.

In 1975, two years after the Arab oil embargo had rocked America to its core, driving interest rates to over 20%, Congress established the SPR. It is a collection of underground salt caverns in Texas and Louisiana, designed to hold over 700 million barrels of oil, for use in emergencies. What qualifies as an "emergency" has varied over the years – from natural disasters to wars, but at no time has it included domestic politics.

TRENDING: The war party vs. Trump and poor Mike Lee

Unsurprisingly, that is the basis for Biden announcing he will release an additional 15 million barrels from the SPR. He did the same thing earlier after first tightening the faucet on America's domestic oil flow, triggering increased gas prices and causing him to announce an SPR release of 180 million barrels.

With diesel fuel supplies at their lowest levels since 2008, Americans will be feeling this impact within weeks after midterms as the shortage further exasperates supply chain issues.

With Democrats' downward spiraling poll numbers, Biden undoubtedly views midterm elections as a political emergency, creating a need to temporarily deceive voters on what is to come. Biden's effort to reduce the reality of exorbitantly high gas prices with periodic releases has dropped the SPR to its lowest levels since 1984. Claiming his motivation is to reduce gas prices and, strangely, to boost domestic oil production, his critics call him out for a "transparently political" move.

Meanwhile, Biden reports he will develop a plan to refill the SPR when prices dip down to between $67-$72 per barrel. This is interesting as in 2020, Democrats blocked an effort by Trump to refill the SPR with at least 77 million barrels for less than $20 per barrel. The only reason Democrats blocked this effort was to play their anti-Trump card.

Yet another area Biden has targeted for deception prior to the midterms is the illegal immigration mess he created at the border. As record numbers of illegals transit a border Biden has made clear he will not protect, it has gotten so bad that even Democrat mayors, whose cities are suffering the impact, are taking a contrary stand to their party's line that the border is secure. Again, in an effort to deceive voters, Biden has pressured his fellow party members to withhold drawing attention to the border invasion.

Three of the El Paso, Texas, City Council's eight members urged Mayor Oscar Leeser to issue an emergency declaration due to the city being over-populated by immigrants filling up shelters and local hotels. At one point, over 2,100 illegals were crossing the border at El Paso daily. Yet, despite these numbers, White House officials began pressuring Leeser not to do so, at least before the elections, as it would make Biden look bad.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, whose district covers rural areas and border towns near El Paso, says, "It is a sleight of hand what the administration is doing – pressuring the local government to not issue a declaration of emergency, to say as if everything is going OK." He adds the current border situation is "worse than people realize."

At a Sept. 27 city council meeting, Lesser reportedly told those present that Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, had urged him not to declare an emergency, promising that the White House would "continue to work with us and continue to give us … money through (the) Federal Emergency Management Agency." So far, El Paso has only received $2 million in federal reimbursements, having spent $8 million. Apparently, money speaks louder than honesty with constituents.

We can only hope when Election Day voters enter their booths, they will remember it is not only Biden who has been deceiving them but a party leadership that values power over the best interests of their state and our country.

How do these leaders deceive voters? Let us count the ways.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!