Biden's treasonous troika

In 2020, our company, Fidelis Publishing, produced our very first book, "America's #1 Adversary." In it, three of Ronald Reagan's trusted advisers describe our nation's most dangerous adversary as Xi Jinping, the ruler of Communist China. We were wrong. Our country's most dangerous adversary is Joe Biden.

Responsibilities of the president of the United States are clearly delineated in the Constitution of the United States as follows.

The preamble:

"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty ..."

Article II, Section 1:

"The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America ..."

Article II, Section 2:

"The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States, and of the Militia of the several States, when called into the actual Service of the United States ..."

Article II, Section 4:

"The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors."

And the 25th Amendment of our Constitution provides for removing and replacing a president who is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. ..."

Unfortunately, the Constitution does not envision a situation wherein a president, a speaker of the House of Representatives and a Senate majority leader would form a far-left, treasonous cabal to govern the United States of America. Yet that is precisely what we have today in the Biden, Pelosi, Schumer Troika.

This terrible trio is why we forfeited energy independence and why we are in economic free fall with horrendous debt and runaway inflation. It's why we no longer have a southern border and millions of "migrants" have invaded our country. It's why an unprecedented violent crime wave is sweeping our nation. It's why tens of thousands of our countrymen are dying from Communist Chinese fentanyl. And it's why every law enforcement entity in our land is short-handed, reeling from the troika's "defund the police" movement.

Worst of all, despite the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden Regime continues to actively disable our only means for deterring war: the U.S. Armed Forces. Inept, incompetent sycophants at the Pentagon have refused to assign accountability for what happened in Kabul in the summer of 2021 and implement policies that implode military readiness. Their "woke" ideology is furthering drastic recruiting and retention shortfalls.

Thousands of essential, well-trained, combat-experienced military personnel have been dismissed from service because they refused to be injected with the COVID vaccine. Others are leaving because they cannot abide mandatory, polarizing critical race theory, far-left "genderism" and LGBTQ+ indoctrination.

Our national security is also at risk in secret "deals" being negotiated with the ayatollahs in Iran, the communist dictatorship in Venezuela and an unprecedented drain from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve. All these are part of the troika's effort to avoid "pain at the pump" in the run-up to our midterm elections.

Finally, the questions about how ethically, physically and mentally compromised the head of the troika may be. Have Hunter Biden's dealings with the Communist Chinese made our president vulnerable to blackmail by Xi? Does Joe Biden have the stamina to deal with a collapsing economy here at home, Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the possibility of a nuclear exchange in Europe? Is his cognitive disarray so severe he cannot grasp why describing Putin's threats as a potential "Armageddon" is seen as "weakness"?

Strike back! On Nov. 8, take at least five voters with you to the polls.

