Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly engaged to much younger girlfriend

(FOX NEWS) -- Billy Ray Cyrus sparked engagement rumors last month after his much younger girlfriend, Firerose, was seen wearing a diamond ring.

Now it appears Cyrus is indeed engaged, after he shared new photos with fans showing Firerose once again wearing the ring.

In the photo, the happy couple is seen smiling outside in front of fall foliage with Firerose's hand on Cyrus' chest. The country star captioned the photo, "Happy Autumn."

