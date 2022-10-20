A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly engaged to much younger girlfriend

Singer's wife of 28 years, Tish, filed for divorce in April

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2022 at 9:04pm
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose (Instagram)

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose (Instagram)

(FOX NEWS) -- Billy Ray Cyrus sparked engagement rumors last month after his much younger girlfriend, Firerose, was seen wearing a diamond ring.

Now it appears Cyrus is indeed engaged, after he shared new photos with fans showing Firerose once again wearing the ring.

In the photo, the happy couple is seen smiling outside in front of fall foliage with Firerose's hand on Cyrus' chest. The country star captioned the photo, "Happy Autumn."

Read the full story ›

