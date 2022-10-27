Bold doctors stand up, reveal weapons used to silence anyone questioning trans madness

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FAITHWIRE) – As the debate heats up over the impact of the transgender movement on children, two bold doctors are speaking up about what they see as bullying tactics aimed at silencing critics – and the truth.

Dr. Quentin Van Meter, a pediatric endocrinologist and president of the American College of Pediatricians, and Dr. Andre Van Mol, a family doctor, are just two of the subjects in “Generation Indoctrination,” a new podcast from Christian Post reporter Brandon Showalter. Both have unique insight into this arena.

In an interview, Van Meter passionately expressed his concern over the handling of those who choose to question the current affirmation-only approach for kids who identify as transgender, revealing a mass silencing.

