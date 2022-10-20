A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bonehead move: Brazen daylight theft of giant Halloween skeleton caught on camera

Security footage captures thief in action

WND News Services
Published October 19, 2022
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- It's no mystery how a giant skeleton went missing from the front yard of a home in Texas. The 14-foot skeleton was shamelessly hijacked in broad daylight from a front yard in a neighborhood in Austin, Texas.

The theft was captured on a neighbor's security camera at a condominium community at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

TRENDING: Biden boasts it's 'win for taxpayers' to refill Petroleum Reserve at 3 times Trump's price

The footage shows a woman pulling up in a white SUV and leisurely taking apart the gangly ghoulish decoration. The individual later shoves the dismembered skeleton into her vehicle and drives away.

