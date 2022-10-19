A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Boston lab that created new COVID strain did NOT clear research with agency

Top NIH director admits she only learned of details via media reports

By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2022
(DAILY MAIL) -- A senior U.S. health official today admitted that controversial Covid manipulation research carried out in a laboratory in Boston was not authorized — despite being funded by taxpayer money.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed yesterday that a team from Boston University had developed a hybrid Covid virus — combining the Omicron and original Wuhan strains — which had an 80 per cent lethality rate.

Public records indicate it was partly paid for using a grant awarded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), one of the federal government's main research agencies.

Read the full story ›

