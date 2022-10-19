Boston lab that created new COVID strain did NOT clear research with agency

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(DAILY MAIL) -- A senior U.S. health official today admitted that controversial Covid manipulation research carried out in a laboratory in Boston was not authorized — despite being funded by taxpayer money.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed yesterday that a team from Boston University had developed a hybrid Covid virus — combining the Omicron and original Wuhan strains — which had an 80 per cent lethality rate.

Public records indicate it was partly paid for using a grant awarded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), one of the federal government's main research agencies.

TRENDING: WATCH: Fed-up woman brilliantly destroys eco-terrorist blocking traffic

Read the full story ›