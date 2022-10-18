Boston University makes new deadly COVID strain with 80% kill rate

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(DAILY MAIL) -- Boston University scientists were today condemned for 'playing with fire' after it emerged they had created a lethal new Covid strain in a laboratory.

DailyMail.com revealed the team had made a hybrid virus — combining Omicron and the original Wuhan strain — that killed 80 per cent of mice in a study.

The revelation exposes how dangerous virus manipulation research continues to go on even in the US, despite fears similar practices may have started the pandemic.

TRENDING: 13 positive results of reversing tyranny on Election Day

Read the full story ›