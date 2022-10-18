A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Health Politics U.S. WorldBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Boston University makes new deadly COVID strain with 80% kill rate

'This is playing with fire – it could spark a lab-generated pandemic'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 18, 2022 at 11:16am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(DAILY MAIL) -- Boston University scientists were today condemned for 'playing with fire' after it emerged they had created a lethal new Covid strain in a laboratory.

DailyMail.com revealed the team had made a hybrid virus — combining Omicron and the original Wuhan strain — that killed 80 per cent of mice in a study.

The revelation exposes how dangerous virus manipulation research continues to go on even in the US, despite fears similar practices may have started the pandemic.

TRENDING: 13 positive results of reversing tyranny on Election Day

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Republicans risk losing governor's office in deep-red state, polls show
Bird flu is back for Thanksgiving, killing millions of turkeys and jacking up prices
5th-grade teacher accused of sex crimes against 13-year-old student
2 years AFTER Weinstein allegedly raped her, Newsom's wife emailed Harvey asking for help
Boston University makes new deadly COVID strain with 80% kill rate
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×