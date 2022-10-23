'Can't be bought, bribed or coerced': Kari Lake explains why liberals 'are afraid' of her

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake of Arizona claimed liberals fear her because she “can’t be bought, bribed or coerced” during a Saturday night Fox News appearance.

“I never wanted to get into politics. I left my career and walked away from my paycheck because I was disgusted with where journalism was going, the propaganda. The people of Arizona recruited me, they asked me to run. I’m a citizen politician,” Lake told host Dan Bongino. “I’m not in this because I want to climb the rungs of the political ladder into a different position.”

Lake has received criticism for her politics; CNN contributor Dean Obeidallah labeled Lake a “threat to democracy” in a Wednesday column, while the New Republic claimed her campaign was a sign of “democracy’s lack of defense against destroying itself.”

WATCH:

Lake, a former local TV news anchor, defeated Karrin Taylor Robson in the August Republican primary election after receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. She faces Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in the November general election and led by three points in a recent Daily Wire/Trafalgar poll.

“I’m in this because I want to save Arizona. I covered the problems we’ve been facing in Arizona for 27 years and watched as politicians said one thing and did the other. I’m going to do what I say I’m going to do,” Lake said.

Lake earlier named Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele as figures who failed to keep promises they made on the campaign trail. Steele called “MAGA Republicans” “blood-sucking ticks” in a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC.

“I can’t be bribed, bought or coerced. I think they are afraid of that. They don’t have control over me,” Lake said. They know I’m truly representing the people of this state.”

