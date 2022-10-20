CDC panel votes 15-0 to add COVID vaccine to routine childhood shots

Despite strong opposition from the public and prominent medical scientists citing scientific data, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 15-0 Thursday to recommend adding the unlicensed, experimental COVID-19 vaccinations to the agency's childhood vaccination schedule.

Only states have the authority to mandate vaccines for public school children, but they typically adopt the CDC's guidance. And, significantly, many legal and health experts believe the CDC's imprimatur gives the vaccine manufacturers permanent liability protection.

Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown law professor who specializes in global health and advocates COVID vaccination for children, said the advisory panel's approval – which almost certainly will be adopted by the CDC – "means most states will either [recommend] or require COVID vaccines for school entry."

However, Florida's surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, said prior to the vote that regardless of the outcome, his state will not recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children. He has argued that data show children have virtually no risk of severe illness from COVID while the shots have a risk of severe adverse events, as indicated by the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting database run by the CDC and the FDA.

TRENDING: 'Threat to democracy'? Kari Lake answers 'election denier' smear with 'the receipts'

Regardless of what @CDCgov votes tomorrow on whether COVID-19 vax are added to routine child immunizations - nothing changes in FL. Thanks to @GovRonDeSantis, COVID mandates are NOT allowed in FL, NOT pushed into schools, & I continue to recommend against them for healthy kids. — Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) October 18, 2022

After the vote, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis assured parents in his state that as long as he is governor, "there will be no COVID shot mandates for your kids."

See DeSantis:

Should the COVID vaccine be a routine part of childhood shots? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (11 Votes)

As long as I am Governor, in Florida there will not be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children in our schools. pic.twitter.com/oDXAj3c4Oy — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 20, 2022

Dr. Vinay Prasad argued in a thread on Twitter that there is "no convincing evidence it helps the 86% of kids who already had COVID."

Further, a new study published by JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that one in every 500 children under five years who received the Pfizer COVID vaccine were hospitalized with a vaccine injury. And one in 200 had symptoms that continued for weeks or months.

The CDC received more than 86,000 public comments ahead of the vaccine panel's meeting. More than 1,300 were posted online.

A typical comment came from Crystal Merwin, LPN: "Covid 19 vaccines are not safe for children. There is increasing numbers of children, especially males that are having cardiac issues from this vaccine. This is well documented in this country and several other countries as well. The vaccines does NOT prevent Covid infection. Children actually are able to fight this virus without this being vaccinated. The fatality rate from a Covid infection in children is low. The Influenza vaccine is not required for school age children. Getting a Flu or Covid vaccine should not be mandatory."

See video of the CDC panel's vote Thursday:

BREAKING: The CDC just officially voted to add COVID-19 vaccine to the child immunization schedule. It was a unanimous, 15-0 vote. pic.twitter.com/OaPboZgQvk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 20, 2022

Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology that later was used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, said the CDC panel's decision "is based on regulatory capture, budgetary issues, politics, and it is not based on scientific data."

"We all know the adverse event profile. It is horrific. The small sample size in the clinical trials were poorly designed and inadequately powered," he said on his Substack page before the vote.

He noted that other countries, such as Denmark, have stopped giving the COVID vaccine to children.

Adding the COVID vaccine to the childhood vaccination schedule will "completely break the trust of the American family in the CDC, as it should.

"I am shocked by the malfeasance," Malone said. "I have no trust left at all in our public health. It is broken."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

'No meaningfully positive impact'

The American Association of Physicians and Surgeons said in a statement before the vote that adding the COVID vaccine to the list of routine vaccines is a dangerous idea that will only benefit the vaccine manufacturers at the expense of the best interests of kids."

"Not only do the shots have essentially no meaningfully positive impact on children's health, the fact that the risk of severe adverse events are greater than any potential small benefit is becoming increasingly evident," the group said.

The AAPS submitted comment to the CDC citing evidence the COVID shots are of no potential benefit to children, with low to negative efficacy, while presenting an unacceptable risk of severe harm.

Dr. Harvey Risch: 'Failure for public health policy'

In an interview Friday with WND, Dr. Harvey Risch, emeritus professor at the Yale University School of Public Health, affirmed that the vaccines provide virtually no benefit for children while posing serious risks.

"What we've learned over the past two, two and a half years, is that the vaccines are a failure for public health policy," he said, noting the CDC itself acknowledged in August that any protection against infection and transmission is only "transient."

The failure to prevent transmission, Risch argued, means there is no legal ground for the government or any institution to mandate the vaccines.

See Dr. Risch's comment to WND on the COVID-19 vaccines:

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!