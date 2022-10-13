Chick-fil-A employee caters wedding out of his own pocket

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX13NOW) -- CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Chick-fil-A employee in Centerville took the restaurant's "my pleasure" catchphrase to the extreme in an incredible showing of generosity.

Jared Larson has worked at the Chick-fil-A location since he was 16, and while he's currently an officer with the Davis County Jail, he still lends a hand when needed.

It was back in July when friends of Larson reached out in a panic, saying the couple's wedding caterer had dropped out of sight just days before the big event and taken the soon-to-be-newlyweds' money.

