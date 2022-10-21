A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Children's hospitals overflowing with respiratory illness patients

Cases began exponentially rising at beginning of September, doctors baffled

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2022 at 3:44pm
(DAILY WIRE) – Children with a specific respiratory illness have been overwhelming hospitals, mainly in the Southern and Northeastern areas of the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported recent data showing Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases have spiked over the past month. RSV usually causes children to contract the usual mild-cold symptoms, but the impact could be much worse for those immunocompromised or with a heart defect.

“We have observed a rise in RSV in multiple U.S. regions, and some regions are nearing seasonal peak levels,” a CDC spokesperson told NBC News.

TRENDING: NPR chronicles new struggle for trans men: Abortion providers who misgender them

