A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Money U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'The Chip Girl': Woman's microchip implant in her hand goes viral

Main plus side is 'never having to carry or worry about losing her key'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2022 at 6:42pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Burgundy Waller of Law Vegas shows off the microchip embedded in her hand. (Video screenshot)

Burgundy Waller of Law Vegas shows off the microchip embedded in her hand. (Video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(DAILY MAIL) -- A woman who is married to a 'tech genius' has revealed that her husband implanted a chip in her hand - which serves as a key to their lavish mansion - leaving many people on the web intrigued.

Burgundy Waller, from Las Vegas, got a tiny chip put inside her hand back in June 2020, which made it so that she can unlock the doors and drawers throughout her home by simply touching them.

Burgundy, now known as The Chip Girl online, has created quite a stir on the internet - becoming a viral TikTok sensation and gaining more than three million followers for sharing some of the things that the chip can do.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Thief pick-pockets dead victim who was pinned under truck
'What is a Woman' campus stop prompts drama, debate
WATCH: Donald Trump rally in Mesa, Arizona
'The Chip Girl': Woman's microchip implant in her hand goes viral
2 people shot outside home of Lee Zeldin, N.Y. Republican governor candidate
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×