CNN host roasted online over comment about COVID-era school closures

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- CNN anchor Jake Tapper came under fire from Twitter users for saying he is "surprised" by the lack of a national conversation about the detrimental effects pandemic-era school closures and remote learning have had on children.

"I have to say I'm surprised that there hasn't been a national conversation about the damage done to kids because of these school closures and the virtual learning and everything," he said on Friday's "CNN Tonight."

"I'm not saying there should be a national do-over, but we can't just pretend that fifth-graders who are now seventh-graders that [problems] didn't happen," he added.

TRENDING: How to get a FREE Biden hand puppet!

Read the full story ›