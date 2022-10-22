A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
College sorority accepts biological male who identifies as female

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 22, 2022 at 2:29pm
(THE BLAZE) – The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming counts among its more notable sisters Democrat U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (New York), designer Kate Spade, Massachusetts' first female governor Jane Swift, and actress Ashley Judd. And as of this year, a man.

Kappa Kappa Gamma is the first sorority in the history of the school to accept a biological male who identifies as female into its sisterhood, according to campus paper the Branding Iron. The local chapter, led by Jamie Neugebauer, allegedly arrived at the decision by majority vote.

Artemis Langford — the student headed into the sorority — told the paper, "I feel so glad to be in a place that I think not only shares my values, but to be in a sisterhood of awesome women that want to make history."

