Congressional Black Caucus picks white Democrat over Black Republican

(TODD STARNES) – The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is defending its support of a white congressional candidate who is running against a black, female Iraq War veteran in the race.

Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-IN), the White Democrat being funded by the CBC, is running against Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green to represent Indiana’s First Congressional District.

The Daily Caller reports the CBC donated $5,000 to Mrvan’s campaign in late September while showing no support for the black candidate in the race.

