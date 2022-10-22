A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics
Congressional Black Caucus picks white Democrat over Black Republican

Claims pick is better qualified to stand up against racial injustice

WND News Services
Published October 22, 2022
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(TODD STARNES) – The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is defending its support of a white congressional candidate who is running against a black, female Iraq War veteran in the race.

Rep. Frank Mrvan (D-IN), the White Democrat being funded by the CBC, is running against Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green to represent Indiana’s First Congressional District.

The Daily Caller reports the CBC donated $5,000 to Mrvan’s campaign in late September while showing no support for the black candidate in the race.

