Country-music star responds to criticism after Gov. Ron DeSantis appears at concert

(FOX NEWS) -- Luke Bryan broke his silence after much of liberal Twitter erupted over his decision to bring out Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis at his Jacksonville concert on Friday.
The country musician took to his Twitter to address the apparent controversy, writing in part, "I typically don't respond to stuff when I'm getting run down on a social platform but here's the deal. I understand Governor Desantis is a very polarizing figure. But I grew up in a country where if a governor ask you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a natural disaster you help."
He noted, "I've generally stayed out of politics throughout my career. I knew people would chatter about this but for me the more important piece was [if] I am going to come back there a few weeks after a large portion of people have been affected by a natural disaster in a state where people have been good to me this felt right."
