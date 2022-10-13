A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
COVID-jabbed kids 4,423% more likely to DIE than unvaxxed children

Official government data show grim results

Published October 13, 2022 at 2:55pm
Published October 13, 2022 at 2:55pm
(Pixabay image)

(BASED UNDERGROUND) – Just hours before Boris Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister of the United Kingdom back in July, an official government report was released showing that children “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are 45 times more likely to die from any cause than unvaccinated children with natural immunity.

Further, that same report revealed that fully vaccinated kids are 137 times more likely than their unvaccinated counterparts to die from “covid.” This disturbing little factoid flies in the face of everything we have been told for the past several years about how the jabs supposedly protect against the alleged virus.

The U.K.’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) put forth the data in a report called “Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022.” You can read it for yourself at this link.

Read the full story ›

