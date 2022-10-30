Cure for nightmares? Scientists say sound therapy could help reduce bad dreams

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(STUDY FINDS) -- Nightmares may be preventable using sound therapy, according to new research. Scientists in Switzerland say these terrifying scenarios range from being chased, to meeting monsters and demons, to seeing something tragic happen to a loved one.

Poor sleep also has a connection to a host of serious illnesses, including dementia, heart disease, and cancer. In therapy, dreamers are coached to rehearse positive versions of their most frequent and scariest imaginary experiences.

They can become regular occurrences, visiting dreamers many times a week and affecting quality of life. Now, scientists have taken it a step further by also playing a sound linked to an uplifting daytime experience. They emitted this sound through a wireless headband while participants were asleep, reducing nightmare frequency.

