D.C. on verge of allowing illegal aliens to vote

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Illegal aliens soon may be able to vote in Washington, D.C., elections for mayor, council and attorney general, according to a new report from broadcaster WTOP.

The district's council recently approved an election plan that – assuming council members vote the same way a second time – allows illegal aliens to cast ballots.

The next vote is scheduled for November.

If it passes again, "noncitizens would be allowed to vote as long as they are 18 years of age or older at the time of the election, and have lived in the district for at least 30 days," the report said.

The only "no" vote in the 12-1 decision was Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh, who wanted people to live in the district for more than 30 days before they are eligible.

The sponsor of the radical plan, Charles Allen of Ward 6, said 30 days was time enough.

"Our immigrant neighbors of all statuses participate, contribute and care about our community and our city. They, like all D.C. residents, deserve to have a say in our government," Allen charged.

Should illegal aliens be allowed to vote in local elections? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (20 Votes)

"This bill is in line with our D.C. values, and this council’s history of expanding the right to vote and welcoming new voices into our political process and government," he continued.

Because of the structure of government in the federal enclave, Congress would actually need to review it, and make a decision to allow or strike.

So far, only a couple of locations have made the same move, including Hyattsville and Takoma Park in Maryland.

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!