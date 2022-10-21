A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHEY WALK AMONG US
Day care workers charged with child abuse for scaring children with mask

Kids screamed, cried, hid from terrifying figures

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2022 at 3:01pm
(Unsplash)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Five Mississippi day care employees were charged Thursday following a video that emerged of some of the workers scaring children with a frightening mask.

The Lil' Blessings Childcare and Learning Center in Hamilton, Mississippi, was trending across Reddit, YouTube, and Facebook following a video of one of its employees scaring the children with a mask. Children are seen screaming, crying, and hiding in response to the white-faced mask, which resembled the Ghostface mask from the "Scream" franchise.

Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, and Shyenne Shelton were each charged with three counts of felony child abuse. Another former employee, Traci Hutson, faces two misdemeanor charges for failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor.

