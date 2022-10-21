Day care workers charged with child abuse for scaring children with mask

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Five Mississippi day care employees were charged Thursday following a video that emerged of some of the workers scaring children with a frightening mask.

The Lil' Blessings Childcare and Learning Center in Hamilton, Mississippi, was trending across Reddit, YouTube, and Facebook following a video of one of its employees scaring the children with a mask. Children are seen screaming, crying, and hiding in response to the white-faced mask, which resembled the Ghostface mask from the "Scream" franchise.

Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, and Shyenne Shelton were each charged with three counts of felony child abuse. Another former employee, Traci Hutson, faces two misdemeanor charges for failure to report abuse and simple assault against a minor.

TRENDING: NPR chronicles new struggle for trans men: Abortion providers who misgender them

Read the full story ›