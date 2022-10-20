Defund-police advocates rewrite history amid election spotlight

As the midterm elections approach, the Democratic candidate for governor in Oregon is the latest advocate of the radical "defund-the-police" movement launched by Black Lives Matter to attempt to rewrite history.

Tina Kotek insisted in a debate with Republican nominee Christine Drazen and independent candidate Betsy Johnson that she has always been a supporter of the police and law enforcement, declaring "we do need more officers."

Drazan and Johnson both were incredulous.

"Tina Kotek is the original defund-the-police candidate," Drazan said. "She did not support the police even when rioters were attacking a police station. It's stunning to me that she would talk now like she supports law enforcement."

TRENDING: A deadly candy-gram

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

During Georgia's gubernatorial debate Monday, Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams insisted she "supports law enforcement and did so for 11 years."

However, as the Washington Free Beacon reported, Abrams chaired a left-wing group that distributed thousands of dollars to defund-the-police activists, and has called on cities to "reallocate resources" from police departments.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, Democrats thought they were on their way to unseating Republican Sen. Ron Johnson with their nominee, Mandela Barnes. But Republicans, as CNN reports, "have had a near singular focus, hammering Barnes for violent crime and for previously advocating for shifting police funding to other social services in the community."

Are defund-police advocates trying to rewrite history? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (246 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

Many other Democratic leaders, unable to deny the rise in violent crime, are now insisting, like Kotek, that they were never for defunding the police.

In a rebuttal to that claim, the Republican National Committee compiled video of the leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling for removing funds from law enforcement and shifting them to other services and even dismantling police departments.

See seven minutes of Democrats calling for defunding the police:

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!