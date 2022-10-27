Dem candidate pretends not to be sitting congressman

You know things are bad for Democrats when their candidates will not even admit they are currently sitting in Congress. Rep. Josh Harder had been in Congress for four years. He is running in California's 9th Congressional District in San Joaquin County. Below his name on the ballot, it does not say "U.S. Congressman" as one would expect. Instead, it states, "Father/Agriculture Committeeman." Not only is this comical, it may be illegal.

California law provides that for "candidates holding elective … federal office, the candidate's ballot designation shall be the elective office which the candidate holds at the time of filing the nomination documents." Most officeholders gladly follow this rule, since being an incumbent typically is a huge advantage in legislative races. The power of incumbency is so strong that many states, including California, have implemented term limits.

Yet, Harder chose to ignore this section and not state his status as a congressman. Lou Barnett, a longtime campaign consultant and political director of Ronald Reagan's political action committee, said, "I am pretty sure I have never seen this before."

It appears Harder is ashamed of representing the people of his district in the United States Congress. He certainly should be ashamed of his party's record while in office. Harder has voted with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time. Since taking control of both houses and the presidency two years ago, things could not have gone worse.

Inflation is up. Gas prices are up. Crime is up. Illegal immigration is up. Drug overdoses are up. Homelessness is up. Mortgage rates and rents are up. And the stock market is down. Despite the crime wave, Harder took the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez PAC's money and pledge to work to defund the police.

TRENDING: Republican in Congress reports SIXTH 'swatting' attack on own home

So, Harder's plan is to try to hide from voters the fact that he has been part of the ruling party that has created this mess. Instead, he wants voters to think he is just a regular guy. He is a "father," as if impregnating a female is a qualification for serving in Congress. And he is an "Agriculture Committeeman." Well, so much for being a regular guy. Not many people grow up dreaming of being a "committeeman."

Harder's opponent is San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti, a Republican. Below his name it states, "County Supervisor."

Note: The writer serves as counsel to the Tom Patti campaign.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!