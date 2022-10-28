Dem congressman says arming Ukraine is about protecting woke values

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin has issued a statement saying ongoing military aid to Ukraine is essential because Russia is mean to gay and transgender people.

Raskin released the statement after 30 “progressive” Democrats watered down their call for peace talks in a letter to Joe Biden. Raskin (D-MD) is apparently concerned that any slide in support for Ukraine represents an abandonment of woke values

“Moscow right now is … a world center of antifeminist, antigay, anti-trans hatred, as well as the homeland of replacement theory for export,” said the statement.

