Dem Senate candidate wanted to free man who murdered teen

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

John Fetterman, the Democrat who is running for the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, would have freed a convicted murderer who was convicted in the death of a teen who was beaten with a baseball bat and then shot – if he had gotten his way.

But he didn't.

He was outvoted on the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, which he chairs, when the vote concerned the freedom of Alexis Rodriguez, who is serving a life sentence as one of five suspects convicted of first-degree murder in the 1989 killing of Sean Daily.

According to Fox News, Daily was a high school junior and the son of a Philadelphia police officer when he was attacked and murdered.

Rodriguez, then 18, and the others were charged with beating Daily with a bat, then shooting him.

It apparently was a gang-related revenge execution.

"The killing sparked racial unrest in Philadelphia at the time, because the victim was white while the suspects are majority Hispanic," the report said.

Do Democrats often want to release dangerous criminals? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

It was in a vote last winter that Fetterman cast a vote in favor of commuting the murderer's sentence so that he could go free.

His was the only vote to do that.

Fetterman's record on crime has come under scrutiny as his race against Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz heats up.

Fetterman's campaign has defended his actions.

"John's record on the Board of Pardons has been widely praised by Democrats and Republicans alike. John saved taxpayer money and took a fair-minded approach to every case he considered, voting to deny hundreds of pardon and commutation cases while also siding with law enforcement experts nearly 90% of the time. The commutation in this case was supported by both prosecutors and corrections officers at the time," a spokesman, Joe Calvello, said.

The report said last year, too, "Fetterman cast the lone vote in a failed bid to commute the sentence of John David Brookins, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of murdering a woman with a pair of scissors."

And Fetterman was key to the successful early release of Raymond Johnson, imprisoned for life for a 1973 murder in York County.

The Gateway Pundit turned blunt in its report of the situation.

"This took place LAST YEAR. Demonic John Fetterman was the lone vote in a failed bid to release a man convicted of killing a 17-year-old teen."

It said the gang members apparently mistakenly thought Daily was connected to an earlier fight.

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!