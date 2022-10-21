A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Democrat lawmaker's solution to trans females competing in women's sports: transition them earlier

Urges boys to transition to girls starting at age 8 so 'nobody' will know their past

Published October 21, 2022 at 3:39pm
Published October 21, 2022 at 3:39pm
(RED STATE) – A four-term California Assemblywoman, Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), herself a former college athlete, had a horrifying answer to a voter’s question about whether it’s fair to allow transgender females (biological males) to compete in women’s collegiate and professional sports. That answer?

“I thought this out already. We start at age 8 or 9. By the time boys transfer into girls and teens at age 12 or 13, they have new friends. By the time they turn 17, 18, or 19, nobody knows their past.”

Instead of addressing the actual issue, and seemingly without regard for the fact that this transition includes genital mutilation, sterilization, and irreversible hormonal impacts, Irwin thinks it’s easy-peasy to handle this sticky “social justice” situation by simply mutilating boys at an even younger age, when they have no capacity to make a life-altering decision – and so by the time they’re in college, they can easily obfuscate their biological gender.

TRENDING: NPR chronicles new struggle for trans men: Abortion providers who misgender them

Read the full story ›

