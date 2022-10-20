Did you ever wish you could tell if a Democrat was lying – and then be able to determine what he or she was actually saying? Well, search no more!

The Democrat Lie Decoder is a surefire diagnostic tool consisting of three simple tests that when applied to any type of '"Demspeak" quickly reveals 1) if the speaker is telling the truth and 2) the real meaning behind the message.

Test No. 1: 'The Moving Lip Test' ("Whenever they're talking, you know they're lying.")

There's an old joke that goes like this … Question: How can you tell if a Democrat is lying? Answer: His (or her) lips are moving.

No matter what a Democrat says, you can be certain of one thing: It's either a flagrant lie or a skillfully crafted deception, since the truth would always be too damaging to his or her real sinister objectives. Whether Democrats' statements are outright lies, or half-truths, everything they say is meant to deceive.

On numerous recent occasions, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (aka "The Muppet"), has stated that, "The border is secure." Since the Biden administration took over on Jan. 20, 2021, more than 5 million illegal immigrants (yes, that's 5,000,000) have crossed into the U.S. over the southern border. This number is equal to the entire population of the Republic of Ireland. Does this sound like a secure border – the equivalent of the entire population of Ireland crossing illegally into the U.S. through Mexico in less than two years?

Enough said! If their lips are moving, you know they're lying!

Test No. 2: 'The Polar Opposite Test' ("Whatever a Democrat says is often the exact opposite of the truth.")

Since everything Democrats say is either a flagrant lie or a skillful shading of the truth meant to deceive, how can we determine what they're actually saying?

Often the truth is the exact the opposite of what's being said, especially if the lie is a whopper.

Recently, the Democratic House and Senate (with enthusiastic RINO support) passed "The Inflation Reduction Act." It would be great if the Democrats actually did something to reduce inflation (rather than cause it), but the bill's title was a flagrant lie. Will adding $870 billion to the national debt really curb inflation – and will adding 87,000 new IRS agents unleashed on Middle America and small businesses to harass and bankrupt them reduce the inflationary spiral? The real title of this bill should have been "The Inflation Creation Act," the exact inverse of the bill's title.

Enough said! Whatever a Democrat says is often the exact opposite of the truth.

Test No. 3: 'The Accusation Test' ("Whatever they accuse you of being or doing is true about them.")

This is a great Democratic smokescreen often used to divert attention from the debauchery they're doing in plain sight, especially when they've been caught red-handed lying, cheating or stealing.

For example, when the U.S. Justice Department began labeling concerned parents at school board meetings domestic terrorists, the purpose (besides clamping down on concerned parents) was to divert attention from the fact that the Democrats are actually domestic terrorists. Can anyone say Antifa – or the DOJ and the FBI raiding the homes of peace-loving Americans and imprisoning them?

Another classic example was Joe Biden's Stalinist "Red Light Speech" in Philadelphia on Sept. 1 in which he attempted to demonize "MAGA Republicans." The truth is that everything Biden accused Republicans of doing, the Dems have been doing in spades. In fact, if you really want to make a list detailing the true Democratic agenda, you simply have to cross out the label "MAGA Republicans" and insert "Democrats" in Biden's speech, and everything becomes crystal clear. Here's what Joe Biden was really saying:

" MAGA Republicans Democrats represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic."

" MAGA Democratic forces ... promote authoritarian leaders, and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country."

" MAGA Republicans Democrats do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election."

" MAGA Republicans Democrats ... embrace anger. They thrive on chaos. They live, not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies."

" MAGA Republicans Democrats look at America and see carnage and darkness and despair. They spread fear and lies. Lies told for profit and power."

Enough said! Whatever they accuse you of being or doing is true about them.

Bonus Test: 'The Joe Biden Senility Caveat' ("Sometimes Joe Biden forgets to lie and actually tells the truth.")

Just when you thought the Democrats and Joe Biden can't do anything but lie and lie and lie, a glimmer of light shines through revealing the truth – all thanks to Biden's hubris and dementia.

Back before the 2020 election, Joe Biden was caught on video bragging and actually telling the truth about the Democrats' secret election plot to steal the 2020 election through multiple avenues of fraud and manipulation. Joe stated in the Oct. 24, 2020, video, "We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics."

You can't get much clearer than that. Thank you, Joe, for being honest at least once in your life!

Enough said! zSometimes Joe Biden forgets to lie and actually tells the truth.

So there you have it, The Democrat Lie Decoder. Use it. Enjoy it. And the next time you hear a Democrat speaking, you'll know how to tell if he's lying: His lips are moving!

