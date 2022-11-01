A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Deranged': Internet erupts when 'The View' dresses kids as FBI raiding 'toilet' Trump

'These people are insane'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 31, 2022 at 8:25pm
Children dress as FBI agents arresting a document-stuffed Trump toilet on ABC's 'The View' on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Video screenshot)



(FOX NEWS) -- The Halloween special of "The View" was full of political statements, from co-host Whoopi Goldberg donned as a "handmaid," to a child dressed up as former president Donald Trump in the form of a document-stuffed toilet.

Goldberg earned a standing ovation from the audience for entering the studio in a red robe and white bonnet as a character from "The Handmaid's Tale" to start the show. Her robe read, "my body, my morals, my life, my choice, not yours," on the back. But the show wasn't done with attention-hogging costumes.

Halfway through the show, kids came onto the stage in their costumes picked out by "The View." Two were intended to poke fun at Republicans.

Read the full story ›


