'Deranged': Internet erupts when 'The View' dresses kids as FBI raiding 'toilet' Trump

(FOX NEWS) -- The Halloween special of "The View" was full of political statements, from co-host Whoopi Goldberg donned as a "handmaid," to a child dressed up as former president Donald Trump in the form of a document-stuffed toilet.

Goldberg earned a standing ovation from the audience for entering the studio in a red robe and white bonnet as a character from "The Handmaid's Tale" to start the show. Her robe read, "my body, my morals, my life, my choice, not yours," on the back. But the show wasn't done with attention-hogging costumes.

The View forces kids to dress up as the Mar-a-Lago raid.

The View forces kids to dress up as the Mar-a-Lago raid.

They put 2 kids in FBI uniforms and forced another to dress as a toilet with documents in it and Trump's hair and orange face.

Halfway through the show, kids came onto the stage in their costumes picked out by "The View." Two were intended to poke fun at Republicans.

