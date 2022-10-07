How different would America be today if Trump were still president?

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

This is the easiest column I've ever written. It's so simple to imagine what America would be like today if former President Donald Trump were still president. What a tragedy that we allowed a brain-dead, feeble, confused, old man with dementia and diapers, and his radical, anti-American, globalist, communist handlers to destroy the greatest country in world history – in only 22 months.

Let's start with the obvious. How did this happen? There is evidence that suggests the 2020 election was stolen. That's how they removed Trump from office and installed a man who doesn't know who he is, where he is or what he's doing. A man who can't put two sentences together, and who can't attract more than 20 people in concentric circles to his speeches – yet they want us to suspend reality and believe he got 81 million votes – the most in history. Bizarre.

And look what they did to us after rigging and stealing the election. They quickly put a plan in place to disassemble America: overwhelm the economy, make America poor, destroy the middle class, make America unsafe and open the borders, making America foreign to Americans.

And as a bonus, they put in place a disastrous foreign policy of liberal weakness, wokeness and appeasement that has set the entire world on fire.

Now World War III is upon us. Not just any World War, but a nuclear war that threatens to end the world as we know it. I've been warning about this for months. Days ago, President Joe Biden agreed. He announced we are closer to "nuclear Armageddon" (his words) than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis.

What a fine job you've done, Joe. And in record time!

Now let's look at exactly where we'd be if Trump was still president of the United States. Yes, I'm a pretty sharp and successful businessman – and I believe with every bone in my body that Trump is the rightful, 100% legitimate president. This should never have happened.

If Trump were still president ...

We would have energy independence. We'd be selling our oil and gas to other countries all over the world. Gas would be $3 per gallon, and middle-class Americans would be enjoying low prices and record prosperity.

OPEC would no longer have power over our lives, and we certainly would not be begging our socialist enemy Venezuela for an oil deal.

We would have low to zero inflation. Groceries would cost dramatically less than they do now. Middle-class consumers would be dancing in the aisles.

The stock market would be thousands of points higher. Trillions of dollars have been lost since Biden became president. All those trillions would be back in the hands of consumers, business owners and the retirement accounts of Americans.

Russia would have never invaded Ukraine – so, not only would there be no threat of World War III or "nuclear Armageddon," but American taxpayers would have an extra $100 billion still in the bank (that's the money we've given away to President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Ukrainian mafia and Nazi cronies).

North Korea wouldn't be shooting rockets over Japan. Iran would be broke – starved of funding by Trump.

The Taliban would not have $80 billion of our military equipment. And 13 U.S. soldiers would still be alive, looking forward to Christmas at home with their families.

Our cities would not have been destroyed by the worst crime wave in history – simply because Trump doesn't allow violent criminals to walk free while defunding and demoralizing police. A large percentage of police would not have retired in the past 22 months. We'd have plenty of cops to keep us safe. How many Americans out of the tens of thousands murdered since Biden took over would be alive and looking forward to Christmas with their families?

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star in a Russian prison cell, would be home with her family. Trump and Putin would have negotiated her release in a matter of days.

There would certainly not be 87,000 new IRS agents hired to harass, intimidate and bankrupt the American people.

Although Trump and I disagree on the COVID-19 vaccine, if Trump were still president, millions of Americans would never have been forced to take the experimental jab or risk losing their job. Trump is strongly against mandates. He would never have forced one American to take the vaccine against his or her will.

How many Americans would still be alive or uninjured today, if never forced to take the vaccine by Biden's mandate? How many would still have their jobs?

I saved the most important for last: open borders. With Trump in the White House, we'd have a secure border. That means 5 million new migrants allowed in since Biden became president wouldn't be in our country. How many billions of dollars would be saved?

Think of all the criminals who have come through that open border. How many Americans murdered in the past 22 months would still be alive? How many communities and schools would be safer?

If Trump were still president, America would be a much nicer, wealthier, healthier and safer place. There'd be prosperity instead of inflation. We'd still be dominating the world, instead of facing World War III. America would be great again.

What a difference. Night and day. Life and death.

