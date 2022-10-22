Dobson warns voters of 'perverted version' of America being pushed by White House

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

There's a "perverted version" of America being pushed by the White House, James Dobson is warning voters in his latest monthly online newsletter to supporters.

He explains the nation's sons, daughters and grandchildren are being given "a perverted version of American history" by those who "slander our founding heroes who gave their lives and fortunes for our freedoms."

This "distortion of truth is running rampant in our schools, media and major news outlets," he said, giving a sampling of "their radical lies."

TRENDING: 'Threat to democracy'? Kari Lake answers 'election denier' smear with 'the receipts'

Those would include that liberties come government, not God, that boys and girls can choose their gender, that "youth can mutilate their own bodies to become the sex they want to be," that it's a fundamental constitutional right to kill the unborn, that the nation's borders are secure, that American is systemically racist to the core and "big government knows best."

"Do you see what is at stake? Unless we rise up and speak the truth, this culture of lies will destroy our families, our country, and our future. The foundation of morality that upholds our Republic cannot withstand two more years of this maddening rhetoric. If we fail to act now, everything we know to be beautiful and righteous in this nation will crumble and fade away. How utterly tragic it would be if the children born today never fully come to know and understand the meaning of 'my sweet land of liberty?'" he wrote.

He said Christians need to be in fervent prayer for the nation.

"And then go vote and bring every God-fearing man and woman you know with you," he said.

Is a 'perverted version' of America being pushed by White House? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He also shared the thoughts of Pastor Phil Congdon, of New Braunfels Bible Church in Texas, whose comments were blunt.

He said, "This past summer, the federal government announced the creation of a 'Disinformation Governance Board' to define whether something is 'true' or not. The idea of political leaders determining what is true is hauntingly Orwellian. Politicians are far better known for distorting the truth! Thankfully, this bureaucratic creation was put on hold—hopefully never to return. But don't count on it. The desire to control what is 'true' has been seen all too often in recent history. "

He cited Joseph Stalin, whose pursuit of his "truth" cost "millions" of lives, Adolf Hitler, who abolished freedom of speech and insisted that only those who spoke the "truth" of Naziism were allowed to work in cultural professions—the arts, music, radio, films, education, and entertainment.

Millions more lives were lost.

And in 1949, Mao Zedong took power in China and his statements became the only "truth" allowed, at the cost of millions more lives.

Congdon wrote, "These are just three examples of leaders who used their power to impose their own 'truth' on the masses. Leaders in China, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, and some Muslim nations continue to exercise this power today. When man sets himself up as the standard of truth, there is no truth. In a world where truth as fundamental as gender is denied, we would be wise to recall Voltaire's warning: 'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.'"

He continued with a warning about governments defining truth.

"In a world that denies the existence of God, we proclaim it. To scientists who teach the universe and life all evolved from nothing, we declare the biblical creation narrative. To a culture that has abandoned sexual mores, we assert that a man and woman united in marriage for life is the only proper expression of sexual love. To a generation that promotes killing babies in the womb, we declare the right to life of every person. These and many more 'absolute truths' are grounded in the Bible, God's inspired revelation to mankind," he said.

"The greatest truth in Scripture is the focus of Jesus Christ from Genesis to Revelation. He declared, 'I am…the truth' (John 14:6). When we declare the gospel, whether others accept it or reject it, it remains what Francis Schaeffer termed 'true truth.'"

Dobson is founder and president of the James Dobson Family Institute, which produces "Dr. James Dobson's Family Talk" on radio.

He has an earned Ph.D. from the University of Southern California and holds 18 honorary doctoral degrees. He is the author of more than 70 books dedicated to the preservation of the family.

He was associate clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of Southern California School of Medicine for 14 years and on the attending staff of Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles for 17 years in the divisions of Child Development and Medical Genetics.

He has advised five U.S. presidents and served on eight national commissions.

EDITOR'S NOTE: With what has been called the "Sovietization" of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don't have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime's all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration's ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump "is the most towering political figure in living memory" and the person "most fit to lead" today's America. It's all in "STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!