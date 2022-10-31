Dow closes lower, but still posts best month since 1976

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CNBC) -- Stocks slipped on Monday, but the Dow capped off its best month since 1976 and all the major averages snapped a two-month losing streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.85 points, or 0.39%, to settle at 32,732.95. The S&P 500 shed 0.75% to finish at 3,871.98, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.03% to 10,988.15.

Markets made a huge comeback in October. The Dow guided those gains, soaring 13.95% for the month. The 30-stock finished its best month since 1976 as investors bet on more traditional companies, like banks, to lead the next bull. The S&P and Nasdaq gained 8% and 3.9%, respectively, for October.

